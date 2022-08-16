Obituary: Charles E. ‘Jiggs’ Harvey, 86, Bardstown

Charles E. “Jiggs” Harvey, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Clermont to the late Henry C. and Irene Craig Harvey. He was the owner and operator of Bluegrass Siding until his retirement. He was a former volunteer for Zoneton Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Paul Harvey; and four siblings, Kenny Ray”Kenbo” Harvey, Peewee Harvey, Anna Mae Harvey and an infant sister.

He is survived by his wife, Janice F. Harvey; one daughter, Barbara (Chetallen) Harvey-Gentry of Louisville; three sons, Mark (Stacey) Harvey of Louisville, Charlie Harvey of Loretto, and Randall “Scott” Miller of Bardstown; a sister and Alma Gladwell of Bardstown; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and his beloved dogs, Mojo and Levi.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

