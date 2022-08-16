Obituary: Daisy Frances Pugh, 87, Cox’s Creek

Daisy Frances Pugh, 87, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home. She was born June 10, 1935, in Nelson County to the late David Thomas and Eliza Ella Hicks St. Clair. She was a former employee of T.W. Samuels Distillery for 16 years, Hadorn’s Bakery and was an Avon representative. She was also a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Pugh; two sisters, Margaret Taylor and Edna Mae Biggs; and two brothers, Robert St. Clair and Mack T. St. Clair.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Jean (David) Geoghegan of Cox’s Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-