Obituary: Barbara Ruth Ziminski Jones, 73, Jacksonville, Fla.

Barbara Ruth Ziminski Jones, 73, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after a brief battle with an invasive cancer while in Community Hospice at Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville. She has been a resident of Jacksonville since December 1980. She and her husband David moved to Jacksonville from Louisville. Before moving to Jacksonville, she was a music education teacher in Kentucky, with piano being her emphasis. While in Jacksonville, she worked various part-time jobs in addition to being a full-time homemaker and volunteered with PTA and school booster programs after her daughter started school.

BARBARA RUTH ZIMINSKI JONES

She was raised on a farm outside of Boston. She was raised by her mother along with her younger sister Deborah and little brother John on her grandparents’ farm run by her uncle. After graduating from My Old Kentucky Home High School in Bardstown, she went off to college. While attending Western Kentucky University in 1969, she met the young man who would become her future husband. The two married in 1974 and celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary recently in June. They have actually been together for 53 years since they first met.

Her family will deeply miss her smile, her personality and her love. She was always one who took care of others needs first. Her love will always be in their hearts and minds. Her husband is grateful to have their daughter Ashley her husband Matt nearby.

She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Deborah; and her parents.

She is survived by her loving family including her husband, David; one daughter, Lauren Ashley Buckley; one son-in-law, Matthew Buckley of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, John Ziminski of Boston; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

Her wishes were to go home to Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Cancer Research Foundation of your choice.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

