Obituary: Colonel Michael Edward Masters, 72, Bardstown

Colonel Michael Edward Masters, 72, of Bardstown, died May 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1949, in Jefferson County to the late Vernon Edward Masters M.D. and Barbara Gallagher Masters.

He was a graduate of the University of Louisville and spent decades as an executive working for national food and beverage companies before creating a hospitality business that matched his larger-than-life personality.

Alongside his wife, Margaret Sue, they helped revitalize downtown Historic Bardstown by restoring 5 bed and breakfast properties and the Chapeze House, which they transformed into The Kentucky Bourbon House. He hosted Bourbon University and Bourbon Mixology classes along with Special Bourbon Dinners with local tourists for more than a decade. He was given the title “The Host of Kentucky” by a travel writer, and Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll made him a “Kentucky Colonel”, the highest honor awarded by the governor for “noteworthy accomplishments and community service to Kentucky and the United States”. A prolific author and storyteller, in 2001 he wrote the bestselling book “Hospitality – Kentucky Style”, he also appeared on many national entertainment and cooking shows throughout the years.

Known to everyone as “The Colonel,” he was humble amongst his friends and magnanimous with his guests. He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman.

He was a remarkable ambassador for Bourbon and Bardstown; after a visit with him no one ever forgot the Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Masters Veeneman.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margaret Sue Cornell Masters; one daughter, Carolyn Maureen Wallace (Greg) of Loveland, Ohio; one son, Colin Edward Masters of Danville; one sister, Martha Masters of Louisville.

The Celebration of Life is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Chapeze House, 107 East Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in care of the arrangements.

