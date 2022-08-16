State math error forces county to revise its previously adopted property tax rate

Magistrates Eric Shelburne, left, and Jeff Lear review documents prior to the start of Tuesday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 — Nelson Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to revise the county’s property tax rate it had earlier approved after the state advised of an error it made in calculating the state’s property valuation.

The court previously voted to lower the tax rate to 13.6 cents per $100 of appraised value. The state’s corrected figures will require the county to set the tax rate slightly higher at 13.7 cents per $100 of appraised value.

The revised rate is still lower than last year’s property tax rate, Judge-Executive Nicky Rapier told the court.

Judge Executive Nicky Rapier, right, and Magistrate Keith Metcalfe talk prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting.

The need to revise the tax rate, advertise and hold another public hearing will still be completed in time for tax bills to be printed and mailed in a timely manner.

NEW DEPUTY. The court approved a request by Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa to hire a deputy to replace a retiring deputy before the deputy’s actual retirement date.

The new hire will be part of the county government funded road patrol. A deputy now serving on the drug task force will move to similar position working for the DEA.

In other business, the court:

— approved the purchase of parts to repair a landfill department high lift. The high lift is a vital piece of equipment in managing the landfill, County Engineer Brad Spalding told the court. The county has a new one ordered, but Spalding said there’s no promise of when the new one will be delivered.

— heard that Mago is actively paving the county’s road paving work orders in between its state road projects.

— approved appointing Robert Cecil to the North Nelson Water District board of directors.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in the Bernard Ice meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

-30-