Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Jamie Renee Hendershot, 31, Frankfort, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Michael Curci, 37, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Darrell Hagan, 25, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 29, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

D’Angelo Rashon Billingslea, 33, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Jason Forsee Diaz, 42, Bardstown, cultivate in marijuana, less than 5 plants; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. No bond listed. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 42, New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-