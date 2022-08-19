Obituary: Nancy Ruth Downs, 67, Louisville

Nancy Ruth Downs, 67, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born March 5, 1955, in Bardstown to Robert C. and Birdie Downs. She was a former branch manager and teller for PNC Bank, attended St. Stephen Baptist Church and was of the Catholic faith. She loved her grandson and her dog. She enjoyed reading.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Downs; and one sister, Donna Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Downs and LaTasha Downs (Kenneth Brooks), both of Louisville; one son, LaFon Downs of Louisville; her mother, Birdie Downs of Bardstown; two sisters, Ursula Tonge and Monica Downs, both of Bardstown; and one grandson, Kentrell Downs of Chicago.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

