Obituary: Jessica Rae Jackson, 41, Elizabethtown

Jessica Rae Jackson, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home. She was a loving person, especially with her family, friends and her rabbit “Honey Bunny.” Her talents include playing the violin and photographing people.

JESSICA RAE JACKSON

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Jackson.

She is survived by her fiancé, Darrel Engle of Elizabethtown; her father, David Jackson of Bardstown; two sisters, Melissa (Mike) Watkins of McDaniels and Tabatha Wadsworth of Bardstown; one stepson, Chad Engle; five nieces and nephews, Tyler Wadsworth, Kaytlynn Wadsworth, Thomas Reed, Brendon Watkins, and Alexus Watkins; and one sister-in-law, Rene Engle.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Ray Madison officiating. Burial is in the Rabbit Flat Cemetery in Caneyville at 2 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

