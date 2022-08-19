Obituary: William Leon ‘Billy’ Hagan, 79, New Haven

William Leon “Billy” Hagan, 79, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home. He was a retired employee of General Electric, a former employee of Mark Johnson, working at the New Haven Railroad and the Kentucky Railway Museum. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

WILLIAM LEON “BILLY” HAGAN

He was a devoted family man and loved classic cars, fishing, hunting, and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sylvia “Sue” Hagan; his parents, Leon and Margaret Hagan; his grandparents who raised him, Joseph and Mary Lillian Hagan; and a set of twin children.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela Baldwin (David Boone), Terri Bertrand (Jon), and Melissa Smith (Jody); and three grandchildren, Lauren Hamm, Kyle Hamm and Allyson Newton.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-