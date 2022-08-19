Obituary: Kayla Jo Baker, 27, Loretto

Kayla Jo Baker, 27, of Loretto, died Monday, August 15, 2022 at home.

KAYLA JO BAKER

Kayla was an amazing, loving mother and taught her children to be respectful of others. She had her mother’s soul (if you know you know). She was a recent graduate of ECTC and was eagerly pursuing a career in social work.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lisa Lynn Baker; and father, Timothy Baker.

She is survived by two children, Kaliyah Renee Grice and Benjamin Alan Grice Jr.; eight siblings, Christa Baker and Charley Baker, both of Bardstown, Chelsie Sutton and Jeremy Baker, both of Radcliff, (Nicole) Baker, Jr. of Calif., Kyle Baker and Geddy (Krystal) Baker, both of Texas, and Sean Paul Baker of Michigan; and her grandparents, Brenda and Billy Joe Medley of Vine Grove, and Anne and Carl Baker of Radcliff.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at North Hardin Christian Church, 601 Oak St. in Radcliff with Bro. Ron Hockman officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to donations to help the family.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-