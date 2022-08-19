Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 18-19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Kimberly Lewis, 58, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Joseph Poma, 33, Radcliff, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 4:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Del Patrick Creason, 53, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedro Rodriguez Pena, 21, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine) (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (2 counts); possession of marijuana (2 counts); operating on a suspended operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Corey Dean, 31, Mackville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Jacob Lee Hurst, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-