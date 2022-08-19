Obituary: Sandra Sue Greer, 77, Holy Cross

Sandra Sue Greer, 77, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 19, 1944, in Nelson County. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois in Bardstown. She enjoyed spending time with family.

SANDRA SUE GREER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Earl Greer (April 4, 2021); her parents, Leonard and Imelda Stratton; and three brothers, Bill Stratton, Tommy Stratton and Jimmy Bauer.

Survivors include four children, Clifford Earl Greer Jr. (Susie) of Springfield, J.L. Greer (Rachel), Cynthia Mae Simpson and Jamie Dale Greer (Toni), all of Holy Cross; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Ryan “Skippy” Brown officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Cory Greer, Dan Greer, Craig Greer, Chris Greer, Levi Simpson, Clifton Simpson and Dakota Greer.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-