Obituary: Charles Joseph Russman Sr., 86, Louisville

Charles Joseph Russman Sr., 86, of Louisville, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Louisville to the late Carl Adam and Margaret “Peggy” Schrecker Russman. He graduated from Flaget High School then went on to Bellarmine University where he lettered four years in track. He graduated with a bachelors degree in accounting and an MBA. He also went on to graduate from the University of Louisville with a Masters in Information Technology. His military service included eight years in the Kentucky Air National Guard and was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. H was an avid bridge card player, runner and sail boat enthusiast.

CHARLES JOSEPH RUSSMAN SR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Rubey Russman; one sister, Mary Joyce Russman Hesen; and one son-in-law, Sidney Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Hubert; two daughters, Lynn Russman and Missy Hamilton, both of Louisville; three sons, Chuck (Pat) Russman Jr., of Bardstown, and Andrew Russman (Jennifer) and David Russman, both of Louisville; one sister, JoAnne Russman Theobald of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Emily (Charlie) Mattingly, Megan Russman (Scott Crum), Sarah (Holden) Willett, Drew Russman, Carlsen Russman, Elsie Russman, Katelyn Hamilton; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney Mattingly, Patrick Mattingly and Leo Mattingly.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-