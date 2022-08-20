Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Donald Lee Howard, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:02 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chad Michael Lindsey, 47, Bardstown, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500 (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $25,575.25. Booked at 12:02 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Ray Smith, 39, Louisville, possession of marijuana, disregarding stop sign; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance; no seat belts; excessive window tinting. No bond listed. booked at 5:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Alexandria Marie Porter, 40, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

-30-