Obituary: Roy Todd Buster, 56, Marion County

Roy Todd Buster, 56, of Marion County, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, of cancer at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Jan. 28, 1966. He was employed as a printing press operator with Takigawa Corporation in Bardstown. He formerly worked at Jim Beam Distillery, Boston Beverage, Big Johns Liquor, and Cut Rate Liquor.

ROY TODD BUSTER

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frankie Buster Cooke; the mother who raised him, Barbara Bell; his grandparents, Beatrice and Benny Jackson and Altha Despain and James Buster.

Survivors include two children, James Todd Buster of Raywick and Cameron Kay Buster of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Kayla Hoeck of Lebanon; his father who raised him, Perry Jackson of Lebanon; eight siblings, Stephanie Jackson and Melissa Jackson, both of Lebanon, Shelly Hayden, Michelle Cooke, Chris Cooke (Alison), Jamie Cooke and Denis McDonald, all of Campbellsville and Rhonda Posey (Charles) of Summersville; special friends, Beth Lanham of Raywick and Danyle Coleman of Lebanon.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Stacy Wilson officiating. Burial is in the Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

The service will be livestreamed via the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Ryder Cemetery.

A bereavement will be hosted at The Wedding Shop, 421 W. Main St., Lebanon following the burial.

Pallbearers are Barry Brady, Jimmy Clements, Josh Hourigan, Brandon Rhinehart, Troy Frazier and Chris Cooke.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-