Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

John Wesley Scott Monin, 38, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal trespass, first-degree; menacing; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 33, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); operating on a suspended license; speeding, 13 mph over limit. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachary Bryan Tindle, 26, Taylorsville, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matt Bratcher, 52, Lawrenceburg, failure to appear. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Wesley Sheckles, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keisha Leeann Holbrook, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

