Obituary: Diane Gloria Stawnyczy Hillard, 68, Bardstown

Diane Gloria Stawnyczy Hillard, 68, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1954, in Chicago. She was the former owner of Bardstown City Taxi. She worked for Schwinn Bicycle Company and loved crafting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gloria Stawnyczy; and one sister, Nancy Skewers.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lupie Hillard; three children, Deana (Ronnie) Hardin, Donna (Newtrod) Price and Willie Hardin, all of Bardstown; one sister, Ann Davidson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billy Ray (Sue) Hillard, Mary Nalley, Billy Jack (Mary) Hillard, Jeanette Hicks, Tommy Lucas, and Pepper Moore; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Corey, Triston, Brett, Bryan, G.W., Destiny, Bella and Grace; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brently and Jaxsyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Lupus Foundation, 9302 N. Meridian Street, Suite 203, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-