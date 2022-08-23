Obituary: Mary Ellen Borton, 92, New Hope

Mary Ellen Borton, 92, of New Hope, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. She was a resident of New Hope for more than 50 years. She was a strong, yet compassionate and loving woman.

MARY ELLEN BORTON

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend. She touched so many with her kindness, generosity, and hospitality.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wilbur in1996.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie Gralnik and Jim Borton (Kathy); two grandchildren, David Gralnik and Lauren Fender; and one great-granddaughter, Simone Fender.

Funeral services are private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

