Tony Thomas Miller, 64, of New Haven, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Susie Miller; and one brother, Fred Alan Miller.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Bickett and Migie K. Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-