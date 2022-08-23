Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Ronnie James King, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Manual De De Jesus Perez Munoz, 36, Louisville, operating on a suspended operators license; reckless driving; no seat belts; no registration receipt; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 6:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Nicole Stupalsky, 40, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Bailey Renee Massey, 22, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Valerie Jayne Bowers, 38, Marion, contempt of court (3 counts). Bond total is $1,450 cash. Booked at 5:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Andrew Nation, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ contempt of court. Bond is $733 cash. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-