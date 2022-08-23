Obituary: Alpha Mae Stillwell, 69, Hodgenville

Alpha Mae Stillwell, 69, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was born Nov. 17, 1952, to the late George and Annie Jenkins. She was a member of The Church Of God. She was a retired Beautician.

ALPHA MAE STILLWELL

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Riggs; and four brothers, David Jenkins, Herman Jenkins, George Jenkins Jr. and Charlie Jenkins.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Julie Staezer (Mae); two sons, Carl Russell Erbele Jr. of Elizabethtown and Herbert Eugene Erbele of Hodgenville; one sister, Levorn Graham; three brothers, Harvey Jenkins, Floyd Jenkins and Noah Jenkins; eight Grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Stefan Taylor officiating. Burial is in the Brackett Cemetery in Upton.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-