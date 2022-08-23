Obituary: Charles Darrell ‘Dink’ Rogers, 66, Bardstown

Charles Darrell “Dink” Rogers, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Louisville to the late Dorothy Helen Rogers. He worked in lawn care and was a volunteer firefighter for the former Lake Dreamland Fire Department. He enjoyed playing golf and loved watching basketball games.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Rogers and George Rogers.

He is survived by one sister, Beverly Rogers of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and his best friend, Marty Sander.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

