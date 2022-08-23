Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Sorrell, 84, Elizabethtown

William “Bill” Sorrell, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Loveland, Ohio.

WILLIAM “BILL” SORRELL

He grew up in Bardstown. He graduated from Western Kentucky University, and began his education career as a history teacher. He was the beloved and respected principal of Morningside Elementary School for 27 years. During his tenure, he received many honors including Kentucky Association of School Administrators Elementary Principal of the Year. He continued his lifelong dedication to education as a board member of ECTC for 22 years, as a mentor for new teachers as part of the KTIP program, and as a member of KEA and EEA. His second career was founder and CEO of Central Kentucky Bottled Water Company, which was a five-gallon bottled water delivery service. He and his wife, Joyce, built the business together and serviced hundreds of customers for 14 years. During that time, he developed and received a U.S. patent for a private label bottled water, Old Millhouse Spring Water. He enjoyed being an entrepreneur, helping guide students and teachers, farming, UK football and spending quality time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Pinkie and Hazel Sorrell, and one brother, Eugene Gene Sorrell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Sorrell; two daughters, Devon (Robin) Glassburn and Brittany (Bryan) Coffey, both of Cincinnati; one sister, Janet Zipprich of Bowling Green; and three grandchildren, Rebecca (Nick) Sullivan, Emily Glassburn and Evelyn Coffey.

Visitation was Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with a private service at First Cedar Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the Elizabethtown Education Foundation, Amputee Blade Runners at www.amputeebladrunners.com or a favorite charity.

Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown was in charge of arrangements.

-30-