Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Kyrie Jo Canales, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Newton, 58, Bee Springs, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Linda Earnestina Pilkenton, 61, Radcliff, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-