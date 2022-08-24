Video: Bradford & Brooks talk to Brent Brey, candidate for District 4 magistrate￼

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 — Brent Brey, a Democratic candidate for 4th District magistrate, was the studio guest Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, with Jim Brooks and Margie Bradford on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. “Bradford & Brooks” will bring you interviews with nearly all of the candidates for county offices between now the November election. Running time: 43 minutes, 11 seconds.

Brent Brey, candidate for 4th District magistrate, talks with Jim and Margie during the radio show interview.

