Obituary: Carl Lee Chesser, 71, Bloomfield

Carl Lee Chesser, 71, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born March 20, 1951, in Spencer County to the late Johnny and Delcie Lewis Chesser. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Antioch Christian Church in Willisburg. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid UK fan.

CARL LEE CHESSER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Terry Lee Chesser; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Yates Chesser; one daughter, Kathy Chesser of Lawrenceburg; one son, Michael (Melissa) Chesser of Lawrenceburg; one brother, James “Bucky” (Deanna) Chesser of Willisburg; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Bart Price officiating. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

