Obituary: Shirley Wright Gritton, 84, Bloomfield

Shirley Wright Gritton, 84, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Midway to the late Milton Thomas and Lila Curtis Wright. She was a retired secretary for Eli H. Brown Elementary and Nelson County High School and was a member of the Bloomfield Christian Church Disciples of Christ where she served as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, deaconess and was involved in the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

SHIRLEY WRIGHT GRITTON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Amos Gritton; and five siblings, Joyce Holt, Eula Baker, Louise Brown, Kenneth Wright and M.T. Wright.

She is survived by one daughter, Lila Jonita Pierce (Tom) of Georgetown; two sons, Amos Gritton III “Scotty” of Louisville and Mark Alex Gritton (Janet) of Bonneville; one sister, Juanita Robinson of Bardstown; one brother, A.G. Wright of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Hilary Anne, Emma Scott, Ben, John Colin, and Sam; and two great-grandsons.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tom Pierce officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Christian Church Disciples of Christ General Fund.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-