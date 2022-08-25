Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 24-25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Joshua David Byers, 38, Livingston, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Kimberly Michelle Downs, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawn Michael Cecil, 48, Bardstown, operating on a suspended operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Christopher Donahue, 56, Bardstown, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, second-degree — hallucinogen; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating a motor vehicle with an expired license; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

David Lee Bradshaw, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:48 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-