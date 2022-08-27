Ex-city CFO Tracy Hudson enters guilty plea to theft charges in federal court

Former City of Bardstown Chief Financial Officer Tracy Hudson entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court regarding the theft of city funds during her time as a city employee.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 — The former chief financial officer of the City of Bardstown pled guilty Wednesday to the federal charge of “fraud by wire, radio or television” regarding her alleged thefts from the city during her time as a city employee.

In her plea, Tracy Hudson denied the full amount of the total funds she’s alleged to have taken.

The guilty plea means there will be no federal trial; Hudson will be sentenced at a hearing in U.S. District Court at an unscheduled future date.

The City of Bardstown has stayed in touch with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and intends to participate in Hudson’s sentencing hearing before Senior District Judge Charles R. Simpson III. According to a city press release, the city will provide witnesses to prove the entire amount of the theft was $764,093.39.

To date the city has recovered $454,123 in reimbursement for Hudson’s thefts, including $134,121 she turned over after she was terminated, and $350,000 recovered from the company that issued the surety bond for Hudson in her role as CFO.

“The City is committed to sercuring the return of the remaining amount owed by Ms. Hudson through restitution in the criminal process and, to the extent it is necessary and prudent, through the city’s pending litigation in the Nelson Circuit Court.”

