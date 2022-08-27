Obituary: Joseph LeRoy Cecil, 88, New Haven

Joseph LeRoy Cecil, 88 of New Haven, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Kensington Nursing and Rehab. He was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. He was a former superintendent at Brown Williamson where he dedicated 35 years of service. He was U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed being around family and friends and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth “Bettye” Beam Cecil; his parents, Robert and Anna Andrew; seven brothers, Buddy Cecil, Charles Cecil, Marvin Cecil, Bob Cecil, Fred Cecil, Sam Cecil and Albert Cecil; one grandson, Aaron Bolton.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Mary Annette Bolton (Clark) of Plant City, Fla.; two sons, Robert “Bobby” Cecil (Ann Dant) of New Haven, KY and James Barry Cecil (Greta) of New Haven; two sisters, Jean French (Jack) of Hodgenville and Sister Marie Carol Cecil of Mount Saint Joseph; one brother, Tommy Cecil (Lois Ann) of Howardstown; five grandchildren, Drew, Rebekah, Kaylyn, Colin and Alicia; and five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Cecila, Vivienne and two to arrive very soon.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev.. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with full military honors performed by the Marion County Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with a 6 p.m. prayer service by the Rev. Matthew Hardesty.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

