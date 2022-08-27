Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Bedwell, 54, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth Bedwell, 54, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. She was born Aug. 11, 1967, in Louisville to Sharon Cavanaugh and Richard Allen Bedwell. She was an employee of Thompson’s Food Mart and she loved all of her customers and work family. She was also known as a fierce grandmother and loved her grandchildren dearly.

MARY ELIZABETH BEDWELL

She is survived by one daughter, Theresa (Andy) Jett of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; one son, Chris (Roya) Wilhelm of Louisville; her mother, Sharon Cavanaugh of Bardstown; her father, Richard Allen Bedwell of Crestwood; one sister, Wendy (Jerry) Wickstrom-Allen of Bardstown; two brothers, Richard (Heather) Bedwell and Louis Bedwell, both of Washington; her companion, Wayne Litsey of Bardstown; and four grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home,

Mary loved wearing the color purple and we ask anyone attending to wear a touch of purple in honor of her.

The Houglin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-