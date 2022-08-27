Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Alex Nelson Keeling, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Brandon Michael Whitaker, 29, Louisville, non-payment of fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,128 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Wayne Clark, 33, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Christopher Michael Keown, 46, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:53 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Stewart Lee Poling, 33, Lebanon Junction, wanton endangerment, first-degree; leaving the scene of an accident; no insurance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

