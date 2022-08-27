Obituary: Lawrence Patrick ‘Larry’ Edelen, 88, Springfield

Lawrence Patrick “Larry” Edelen, 88, of Walnut Street, Springfield, died at 8:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20222, at his home.

He was a construction executive with Nally & Gibson and Nally & Haydon for 46 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Paul Ryan Edelen; three daughters, Lynne Edelen of Versailles, Ann Peterson of Lebanon and Fran (Kevin) Clegg of Redondo Beach, Calif.; two sons, Ben (Brenda) Edelen of Lexington and Tim (Mary) Edelen of Bowling Green; one sister, Mary Jo Hamilton of Bardstown; one brother, Bob (Evelyn) Edelen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mss is 12 noon Monday, Aug. for Lawrence Patrick “Larry” Edelen will be conducted at 12 noon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund or Hosparus of Green River.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

