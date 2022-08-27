Obituary: James Francis ‘Jimmy’ Willett, 89, New Haven

James Francis “Jimmy” Willett, 89, of New Haven, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 9, 1933, in Louisville. He was a farmer who retired from General Electric. He was a Merchant Marine, a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Leona Culver; and his stepfather, Pat Culver.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Wimpsett Willett of New Haven; six children,

four daughters, Roberta (Mike) Love, Laura (Mike) Ballard, Donna Blandford, and Betty (Tony) Willett, all of Nelson County; two sons, Danny (Diane) Willett and Mark (Sherry) Willett, both of Nelson County; two half-sisters, Louise Smith, and Rita Rapier of Nelson County; one half-brother, Jodie Smith; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating.

Visitation is 3 – 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

