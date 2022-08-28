Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Carol Nicole Hodgens, 26, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown City Police.

Timothy James Hicks, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration plates; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed. Booked at 3:38 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Delaney Mitchell Javier McCubbins, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to dim headlights; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; tampering with physical evidence. No bond listed. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maurice Andre Maddox, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $3,003 cash. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Nicole Elmore, 30, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Vincent Ballard, 44, Lebanon, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); improper display of registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, by the Bardstonw Police Department.

