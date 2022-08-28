Letter: If we give Trump a pass on his actions in office ‘then shame on us’

To the editor,

After reading the latest Tim Hutchins letter regarding his comments involving President Joe Biden in his campaign speech I felt the need to respond.

Has President Biden tried to change the outcome of a national election? Has he tried to change the outcome of Georgia’s state election? Has he tried a shakedown of a Ukrainian president for dirt on a political opponent? What about Jan. 6th, when he directed his goons toward the U.S. Capitol? Do the words “Hang Mike Pence” ring a bell?

Just look at the pardons the former President granted. People will say, “Sure, but the economy was ok.” If that gives him a pass, then shame on us. As Timmy said, you have a right to your opinion, but facts are facts.

Michael Wheatley

Bardstown