Obituary: John McCubbin, 76, Bloomfield

John McCubbin, 76, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born May 31, 1946, in Louisville to the late Walter Allen and Estelle Brumley McCubbin. He was a retired Automotive Technician for Wilson Brothers Chevrolet in Bardstown, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where served as the organist for more than 50 years. He was an avid photographer and he loved music, computers, and animals.

JOHN MCCUBBIN

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Foster McCubbin; two daughters, Lori Ann McCubbin (Adam Portman) and Suzanne Renee McCubbin (Wesley Olinick) both of Louisville; one brother, Douglas Edward “Doug” McCubbin of Cincinnati; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church or the donor’s favorite charity.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-