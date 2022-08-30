Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Preston Wayne Price, 27, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Todd Rowlett, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:44 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Jackson Manning, 29, Hodgenville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Lee Fowler, 45, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Evan James Lyons, 28, Campbellsville, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-