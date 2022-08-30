Obituary: Kelly Michelle Simpson, 51, Fairfield

Kelly Michelle Simpson, 51, of Fairfield, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 31, 1970, in Bardstown to Mary Carolyn Miles and John William “Billy” Simpson. She was a former employee of Nelson County Industries and was a very faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She was a fixture at Fairfield Grocery. She enjoyed walking, loved dogs, especially her dog, Lucky, and she was an avid UK fan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Simpson.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Miles Simpson of Fairfield; three sisters, Carrie Simpson of Chaplin, and Katie Simpson and Cassie Simpson, both of Fairfield; two brothers, Chris (Lauren) Simpson of Bardstown and Kyle (Jana) Simpson of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Mary Tingle and Emma Simpson; four nephews, Matt Tingle, Patrick Simpson, Brady Simpson and Dawson Simpson; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church. with the Rev. Brandon Detoma officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

