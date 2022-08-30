Obituary: Candy J. Kinser, 71

Candy J. Kinser, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer after a brief illness at the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was a beautiful person who was a friend to many and never met a stranger. She was kind and caring, a caretaker for homebound seniors, and a volunteer at the Grayson County Senior Center in Leitchfield. She was an avid gardener and surrounded herself with plants wherever she lived. She had many jobs throughout her life, but her favorite role was being a loving mother to her sons and a devoted Nana to her grandson.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the wonderful people at Hosparus Health, and to the compassionate doctors and nurses at Palliative Care at Baptist Health.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Randy G. Hardesty (Brandy Thompson) and David M. Hardesty (Kyle Broyles); one granddaughter, Kailey Thompson; and one beloved grandson, David Justin Hardesty.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Barlow Funeral with cremation to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to Palliative Care at Baptist Health in Candy’s honor.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

