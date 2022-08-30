Two arrested Saturday night during police response for suspicious vehicle

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 — Two New Haven residents were arrested Saturday night after Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Monks Road.

Police spoke with Amanda Elmore, 30, who told officers she and Joseph Sepulvado, 39, were arguing about money and that he was no longer there.

Nelson County Dispatch confirmed that Sepulvado had an active arrest warrant. He was located in a shed behind a home. While being taken into custody, officers located several grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Elmore had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear. She and Sepulvado were both taken into custody. Sepulvado was charged with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-