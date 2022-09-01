Obituary: Marion Howard ‘Nick’ Nichols, 78, Holy Cross

Marion Howard “Nick” Nichols, 78, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Leighton, Ala. He was a former employee of Owens-Illinois (now Fuji Seal) in Bardstown. He served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, Marion Howard Nichols Jr. (2014); and his parents, Marion J. and Mary Elizabeth McGee Nichols.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ann Gardner Nichols; four children, Rachel Pettit (Mark) of Bardstown, Lynn Cederquist of Holy Cross, David Nichols and Daren Nichols, both of Loretto; one daughter, Teresa Holmes of Leighton, Ala.; one son, Wayne Nichols of Leighton, Ala.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with military performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

