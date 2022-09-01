Video: Bradford & Brooks interview with magistrate candidate Gary Coulter

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 — Magistrate Gary Coulter was the studio guest on the Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks.” Gary is seeking re-election to continue to represent the county’s 2nd District on Nelson Fiscal Court.

Gary talked about the lessons he’s learned in his first term on Nelson Fiscal Court and discussed with Jim and Margie his ideas for continuing to serve the community.

-30-