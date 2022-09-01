City, county garbage collection on one-day delay due to Labor Day holiday weekend

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 — Garbage collection for the City of Bardstown and county garbage collection routes will be run on a one-day delay due to Monday Labor Day holiday.

Garbage customers are asked to have their garbage out by 7 a.m. Next Friday’s routes will be run on Saturday.

For additional information, contact Bardstown City Hall regarding city garbage collection, (502) 348-5947. County customers may call (502) 348-1876.

-30-