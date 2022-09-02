Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Christopher Alan Noe, 35, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; careless driving. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:08 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Catherine Gabrielle Leake, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating on a suspended operator’s license; no registration plates.

Booked at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Curtis Kapetanios, 30, Columbus, Ind., criminal mischief, second-degree; contempt of court (2 counts); fugitive warrant. Bond total is $5,679.50. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

James Anthony Williamson, 38, Mount Washington, failure to appear; fugitive warrant. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 40, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael David Thomas, 59, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-