Obituary: Allen Walcott, 86, Bardstown

Allen Walcott, 86, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born March 13, 1936, in Louisville. He was the owner of Walcott’s Barber Shop for 50 years. He was a member of the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed hopping trains, being a race car driver, King of Poker, betting the horses and loved telling his jokes.

ALLEN WALCOTT

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Maggie Walcott; three daughters, Janet Manning, Gina Whalen and Donna Walcott; one sister, Dovey Creeps; and one brother, Charles Walcott.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Agnes Fryrear Walcott; eight daughters, Joy Hartz, Laura Walcott Snow, Charlotte Custred, Connie Brothers, Rose Brothers, Sandra Brothers, Susan Vittitow and Kim Brothers; one son, Cliff Walcott; one sisters, Phylis Ruff Grimsley; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-