Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Maceo Lee Tucker, 36, Louisville, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); unlawful imprisonment, second-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 45, Bloomfield, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Charles Watkins, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 8:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James William Brown Jr., 51, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-