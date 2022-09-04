Obituary: Sharon Wimsett, 62, New Haven

Sharon Wimsett, 62, of New Haven, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her home in the arms of her family. She was born in Bardstown to Randel and Suetta Ballard on Oct. 26, 1959, and grew up in Holy Cross. She married Harold Wimsett on Nov. 24, 1979.

SHARON WIMSETT

Also known as Mimi to her loved ones, she always made others laugh and smile with her wonderful sense of humor. Her greatest joy in life was her love of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She was a passionate and talented artist. You could often find her quilting, painting, or bringing furniture back to life through refinishing. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to everyone she knew. She enjoyed traveling and if you were fortunate enough to take a trip with her then you were truly blessed. Whether she was going down a back road singing country songs or working hard on a project she always had a positive outlook on life that made everyone smile. She loved playing games and enjoyed and cherished the simple things in life, faith, family, friends and farm life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randel Ballard; and one brother, Glenn Ballard.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Harold Wimsett; three daughters, Carla (Gabe) Smith, Jenna (Nick) Sheridan and Emily Wimsett; her mother, Suetta Ballard; two sisters, Karen (Steve) Heintz and Annette Ballard; one brother, David (Pat) Ballard; six grandsons, Trey, Aidan, Gage, Xavier, Jackson and Dominick; and many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Scott Wimsett, the Rev. Wayne Jenkins and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven with a 6 p.m. Tuesday evening prayer service.

Pallbearers will be her brother and brothers-in-law, David Ballard, Steve Heintz, Dennis Wimpsett, Rusty Wimsett, Tom Wimsett and Greg Wimsett

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

