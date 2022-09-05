UPDATE: Most users’ internet restored; work continues to restore city websites

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, 11 p.m. — Most of the city’s internet customers have had their access restored as of Sunday evening.

That’s the latest update from the City of Bardstown posted at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday regarding the internet outage that began early Friday morning.

There may still be some isolated outages, the update advised. The city’s IT department is also working to restore the city’s websites, which have been offline and unavailable since the outage began.

The update also advised customers who have security concerns about the safety of their personal computers that use the city’s internet can be assured their computers were safe and were not affected by the network disruption that hit the city’s system.

“We will keep you informed and updated when we can verify additional information about the problem and the resolutions over the next several days. We will work with the local media and social media platforms, such as Facebook, to keep everyone updated.”

-30-