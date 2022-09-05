Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Charles David Foster, 53, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond total is $51,000 cash. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Areshio Demontez Conner, 25, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no tail lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 4:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 23, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 9:32 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Samantha Laine Karr, 35, Bloomfield, trafficking controlled substance, second-degree (10 or more drug units hallucinogen); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Austin Lonnie Foster, 27, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 10:06 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-